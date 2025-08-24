Hello from Minnesota (and the ancient MustangBoards)

Hello all from Minnesota. I was once a MustangBoards member, but that forum has gone the way of the dodo. I've lurked on StangNet & Mustang Forums for tech/parts information since then. Not the most social person on-line but sooner or later I can't find information I am looking for so figured I should at least pop in from time to time.



First Mustang is a 2000 3.8L I got at 16. Parents said no V8 but let me drag race one of their Oldsmobiles which is now officially mine (72 Olds Cutlass 455-runs a modest low 13's). Mustang stuck with me through college- had a slight mishap with a curb (snapped the wheel of at the axle) with a girl I met that weekend in the car (6 years later we got married, and I got new rims, so I'll call it a win). Partway through grad school the mustang needed more repairs than I had money so it went in storage. Fast forward ~10 years and I had the money and garage space to get it back on the road. All new front suspension (lowered it in the process with Ford C-Springs and Koni non-adjustable) and a fuel pump and it was good to go. Now just playing with a new-found misfire after replacing the valve springs (one decided it didn't want to be a spring anymore). That will be continued in a tech section post....

Pictures are from pre storage days- will add some if I ever get around to taking updated ones.



Second Mustang is the wife's project/parts car we picked up this spring. 2002 Mustang GT convertible with a spun rod that was sitting for a few years. TBD if it will be parts for a Mustang or a Cobra kit car- she hasn't decided where she wants to go with it yet but is excited to tear into it since she didn't have much of a car background. No pictures of that one since it isn't really in picture condition.