I was 19 years old and driving a 1965 Falcon six cylinder and wanted to put a V-8 in it plus I wanted a better car and was fortunate enough to have a reasonable job so I bought this 78 Cobra in the fall of 77. Drove it every day for about a year and a half. I couldn't ruin the car I loved so much so it turned into my play car and drove other things. I loved changing things under the hood and running it at the strip to see if I improved things. It hasn't been driven too much and the last couple of decades as time and motorcycles took up my time. Now I have more time and have been kicking around putting that 95 T-5 into it that has sitting in my basement for years.