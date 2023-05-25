HELP! 06 mustang roush 4.6l v8 stage 2. Throwing a wrench

Help!!!! I have a 2006 Ford mustang roush V8 4.6l stage 2.

I had to replace the motor because it went bad so I got a 08 GT convertible motor with less than 100,000 miles. Got home tore motor apart and found out it just had new timing chains, 1 new phaser, new guides and 2 new tensioners, valve train looked great. When I pulled the oil pan very clean no metal. Put the motor back together and installed it. Starts up runs fine for a minute but then it throws the wrench sign i.e. trouble fault codes: camshaft position actuator Bank 1. Cam shaft position actuator bank 2. 4- 0 2 codes. Temp cylinder head temp code. 2-evap codes. Injector number 5. Deleted after reading. Car will start up. Idle 5 to 6 minutes. Give gas then when it idles throws a wrench and exact codes as before. The alternator is brand new and is not charging.

Things I replaced:

Both actuators bank number one and two. Alternator. Cam shaft sensors. EVAP system. OEM throttle body.



Anyone have any ideas on why its throwing a wrench?



I cannot figure out what could be throwing the wrench. Does anyone have any ideas?