Help I want to put this T5 in our Cobra II

2Blue2 said: 3.8 starter? Different than II starter right?



What happens with 3.8 bell usage and pilot bushing? Click to expand...

3.8 starter is a SBF starter that fits 164 tooth flywheel,. They a different regarding where the ring gear is located. Hence 164 starter sits deeper inside the bellhousing:Pilot bushing I would use the fox body 5.0 HO needle bearing. The input shaft of the V6 transmission is the same as from the V8.As far as i know all V6 Input shafts have the same length as the 5.0 sn95 long input shaft. So your transmission will sits further back.Another stupid question: did you transmission and bell housing come from the same car? Than you know for sure that the input shaft length fits the bell housing.I was at the same point as you are: I had a V6 transmission but no bell housing I was happy to get a sn95 5.0 bell housing because there is 100% clear what flywheel, clutch and clutch fork fits and they are easy to get (cheap)... I had luck that a friend did know a guy who knows a guy who had a 5.0 sn95 bell housing...If you can find a sn95 5.0 bell housing that is priced okay, I would try to get it. I think you can than use your existing starter.