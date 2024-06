Help I want to put this T5 in our Cobra II

What is a reverse lock out switch? The switch for reverse light? Or that you cant shift in reverse? last one is not available on T5s.3.8 Bellhousing:will fit your transmission and engine block, but will put your transmission mount 11/16 more backwards than a fox bell.Crossmember:should have the right height to get the right angle. Can you elongate the holes for the transmission mount about 11/16? I would also ask CAR about their opinion.Flywheel:the existing flywheel will fit physically to the crank (the internet says), but there is no info about the imbalance out there. For your 289 you need 28 oz of imbalance. You could either check it at a machine shop, but then it is still not clear if the imbalance is in the right phase. Or you need a 164 flywheel with 28oz imbalance.Clutch:in any case: get a new one that fits. For the 164 flywheel it is a 11' clutch.Clutch fork:3.8 and 5.0 sn95 are the same. sn95 can also be used for fox bellhousings.Driveshaft:needs to be shortened with any combo, because the T5 is longer than the c4 even, with the shorter fox bellhousing it will not fit. In my case the drive shaft fits, because the engine sits more upfront (DIY engine mounts).Starter:not sure if the MII will fit... so you need a new one in any case?!I think you have two options depending on the bellhousing (without buying a different input shaft, which will not help you because the driveshaft needs to be shortened anyway):SN95 5.0 bellhousing: get the bellhousing and a new 156 flywheel with 28 imbalance and a 10' clutchSN95 3.8 bellhousing: get 164 flywheel with 28 imbalance and a 11' clutch (for this option I did found back than only very expensive flywheels, which were also heavier than the 156)Because I have good experience with this valeo clutch I have this package on my list ebay because the flywheel comes with both weights 28oz and 50oz. But only because my spare engine is a 289 with 28 oz and now i'm running a newer 5.0 with 50 oz. the flywheels I ordered before where all from LUK. With the 164 flywheel I wasn't sure which one is the right one...