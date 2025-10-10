Help identifying injectors

Jun 2, 2025
Hey all,

Mustang noob here. I recently purchased a 2014 GT Stick. Previous owner told me it was e85 ready and the tuner that came with the car had an e85 tune. Its just me being over cautious but wanna make sure these injectors are good to go before I dump e85 in it.
Thanks
 

  20251010_164434.webp
    20251010_164434.webp
    205.6 KB · Views: 3

