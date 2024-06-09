Help identifying two wires in steering column grouping?

Good day, I am working a project that I purchase partially started. a 1992 Mustang LX, It started life as an Auto but currently has a T5 in it. Converted to a Holley Sniper 2 with an on3 Performance turbo and a Dakota digital dash. I am starting to assemble dash and steering column and I have found a few wires I cannot identity, they are in with the bundle of multipurpose switches. looks to be a Red with yellow stripe and an Orange with yellow stripe, they are not wrapped and each has a spade connector. They were running along with the parking lockout plug for the Auto that I am no longer using. I want to put my column back up and in (first time since about 2018) but I am not sure where these guys go and I really do not want to pull the main harness apart to trace. there are not long enough to anywhere than under the steering column.