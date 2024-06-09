Help identifying two wires in steering column grouping?

S

stevedjarrell

New Member
Jun 9, 2024
1
0
0
Milford CT
#1
Good day, I am working a project that I purchase partially started. a 1992 Mustang LX, It started life as an Auto but currently has a T5 in it. Converted to a Holley Sniper 2 with an on3 Performance turbo and a Dakota digital dash. I am starting to assemble dash and steering column and I have found a few wires I cannot identity, they are in with the bundle of multipurpose switches. looks to be a Red with yellow stripe and an Orange with yellow stripe, they are not wrapped and each has a spade connector. They were running along with the parking lockout plug for the Auto that I am no longer using. I want to put my column back up and in (first time since about 2018) but I am not sure where these guys go and I really do not want to pull the main harness apart to trace. there are not long enough to anywhere than under the steering column.
 

Attachments

  • Wires 1.jpg
    Wires 1.jpg
    390 KB · Views: 2
  • Wires 2.jpg
    Wires 2.jpg
    412.3 KB · Views: 3

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Help! 78 II has no power to any electrical except headlights and taillights and hazards.
Replies
93
Views
8K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
D
Electrical 1995 Mustang Steering Column wire Identification
Replies
1
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
DRRummel
D
JasonFOXBOD
Black with yellow strip wires help
Replies
3
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
J
Help identifying an unconnected wiring harness under steering wheel.
Replies
5
Views
989
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
tsemmett
tsemmett
S
Wiring Help
Replies
13
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu