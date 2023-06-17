need help my mustang is stalling.
It’s a 1987 ttop Mustang GT.
It starts and surges high for a second then low rpm bouncing until it dies.
So far what I’ve done:
Fuel pump, Fuel pump relay, Fuel tank, fuel filter,
Fuel pressure regulator, tfi module, egr valve.
Took off my intake to and inspected all the hoses.
I get 30 psi at the rail at the front.
I spray starter fluid after the maf a little bit and it
Evens out and runs nice. Then it stumbles and stalls again.
I’m all out of idea I need HELP please.
