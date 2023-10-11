Fox Help! - Fuel Problem

Oct 3, 2023
I have been studying the “cranks, no start“ troubleshooting thread for a bit now. My situation: 88 GT cranks and no start after I replaced the battery and start solenoid. Tonight I replaced the fuel filter and cycled the key while it was off to check fuel pump - got fuel out of the supply side, so pump and filter is ok. If the fuel relay is bad or the inerita switch was tripped, I would not have power to the pump, correct?? I do not have any pressure at the Schrader Valve. I did spray start fluid into the intake and she fired right up, but died after the fluid burned up. That means I have spark if I’m thinking correctly (I’m by no means a mechanic). Could the ignition or fuel relay still be bad?? I am planning to check them anyway tomorrow, but I am getting frustrated and had to walk away tonight. The car does have almost a full tank of gas - it smells ok to me, but I have no idea how long it has been sitting.
 

#2
Sounds like you have a restriction somewhere in that fuel supply line. Did you maybe crush a line with a jackstand or a jack?

You are correct so far in everything you've said, so no issues with any of the relays or ignition components. If the gas doesn't stink like :poo:ty liquor then I'd say it's fine. lol
 
