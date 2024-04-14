Engine (Help needed) Engine will only idle with incorrect vacuum routing, huge surging idle when routed correct?

Im incredibly confused here. My 89 5.0 Lx has what appears to be a vacuum leak. i only get 6 in/hg when idling. While investigating this i found the vacuum routing to be incorrect, with the FPR being fed off the EGR Regulator Solenoid, and the EGR being fed directly off the intake vacuum tree. When i corrected the routing i get a terrible surging idle, from 500-1500 and it wants to die badly. It has a new IAC, EGR and a new throttle body is being delivered to rectify some leaks coming from there and the TPS. Could any shed some insight on why my car is idling so terrible with the correct* vacuum routing but idling much more stable when routed incorrectly? Thanks for any help in advance
 

