Help with bellhousing ID

It doesn't look like a foxbody V8 bellhousing. The clutch cable cover doesn't look right - angle looks off too.
The only V8 foxbody bellhousing I have seen start with E3 or E6. The trans bolt pattern looks more like a 4 speed or old 5spd
For use on a foxbody you will want one of these two...
The is more of a general FYI. I don't want to issue a blanket statement based on testing between only 2 samples.
Since I had an 83-85 bell and 86-93 bell, I decided to see what the differences were. There was a lot of statements about the early bells being smaller, or then being the same. Decided to see for myself with the two castings I happened to have.
E3ZR-6394-AA 83-85 T5 v8 bell on left
E6ZR-6394-AA 86-93 t5 v8 bell on right