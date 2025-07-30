Help with bellhousing ID

Jul 21, 2025
Can someone please help identify this bellhousing? I was told it's for a T5 and fits a 5.0 with a cable style clutch. Not Hydraulic.
Thanks!!
 

#3
It doesn't look like a foxbody V8 bellhousing. The clutch cable cover doesn't look right - angle looks off too.

The only V8 foxbody bellhousing I have seen start with E3 or E6. The trans bolt pattern looks more like a 4 speed or old 5spd

For use on a foxbody you will want one of these two...
Mustang5L5

Drivetrain Thread 'T5 bellhousing differences: 83-85 vs 86-93'

The is more of a general FYI. I don't want to issue a blanket statement based on testing between only 2 samples.

Since I had an 83-85 bell and 86-93 bell, I decided to see what the differences were. There was a lot of statements about the early bells being smaller, or then being the same. Decided to see for myself with the two castings I happened to have.

E3ZR-6394-AA 83-85 T5 v8 bell on left

E6ZR-6394-AA 86-93 t5 v8 bell on right

65C6583D-5E5B-4E74-868D-CD9D33112093.jpeg

15DBDAAC-BDD2-4135-ACE9-10213ED4D67A.jpeg
 
#5
E4TA-7235-CA


This is a Ford part number. Here’s a breakdown:


E4 – Indicates the part was first released in the 1984 model year (E = 1980s, 4 = 1984).
T – Denotes the vehicle line; "T" often refers to Ford Truck.
A – Designates the engineering group.
7235 – Clutch Release fork.
CA – Revision code.


So, an 84/85 truck
 
#8
KRUISR said:
It doesn't look like a foxbody V8 bellhousing. The clutch cable cover doesn't look right - angle looks off too.

The only V8 foxbody bellhousing I have seen start with E3 or E6. The trans bolt pattern looks more like a 4 speed or old 5spd

For use on a foxbody you will want one of these two...
Mustang5L5

Drivetrain Thread 'T5 bellhousing differences: 83-85 vs 86-93'

The is more of a general FYI. I don't want to issue a blanket statement based on testing between only 2 samples.

Since I had an 83-85 bell and 86-93 bell, I decided to see what the differences were. There was a lot of statements about the early bells being smaller, or then being the same. Decided to see for myself with the two castings I happened to have.

E3ZR-6394-AA 83-85 T5 v8 bell on left

E6ZR-6394-AA 86-93 t5 v8 bell on right

65C6583D-5E5B-4E74-868D-CD9D33112093.jpeg

15DBDAAC-BDD2-4135-ACE9-10213ED4D67A.jpeg
That helps.. thank you! looks like my quest continues..
 
