OnisimusD
New Member
- Oct 13, 2025
How’s it going, I just bought a 1969 mustang coupe and I don’t have too much mechanical experience, the car should be quick but it’s not at all, it has a 347 stroker, it’s on race gas, it’s got a ford performance 9in rear end, cal tracs, pretty much everything to make it a quick car, it’s got a “built c4 transmission” with a trans brake, but the car will not even break the rear wheels loose, I assume it’s the torque converter, the previous owner said he put a 2500 stall converter, but being that it’s got a decently big cam I would assume it needs a higher stall converter, but I’m not sure what it could be. Any help would be amazing, this is my first project car, just turned 18 and have little to no clue what to do