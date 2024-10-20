Engine Holley 4 barrel leaking at the carb manifold connections

AeroCoupe said:
What connections? Pictures are worth a 1000 words.
IMG_2851.webp
650. Holley street avenger 331 strokker. Big cam unknown, bbl long tube headers 3” custom exhaust
 
I didn't say it was cheap...

aeromotiveinc.com

EFI to Carb Dual Stage Carbureted Fuel Pressure Regulator

P/N 13220: EFI-2-Carb Dual Stage Regulator:For vehicles equipped with OEM fuel injected engines where a conversion to carburetor is desired. Enables the use of the complete, OEM EFI fuel system to support a carbureted engine. Dual Stage pressure control with one regulator. Controls pump/line...
aeromotiveinc.com aeromotiveinc.com
 
And just so it's clear, a return line must be used with it I believe.
 
Correct. For me I think its a waste of $$$. Reason is if the EFI pump quits then you are out another $100+ and you have to buy fittings to adapt to the existing feel and return lines which are about $20 each then AN fittings, hose, and more AN Fittings. All in I would say you will be in the $600 range to do this. For that kind of $$$ I would just get a pickup for the tank like this:

www.uprproducts.com

79-99 Ford Mustang In Tank Fuel Pickup Tube

UPR's In Tank Fuel Pickup and Return Tube makes upgrading to a bigger fuel pump or carbureted set up a snap. Featuring -10AN feed fitting and -6AN return fitting for a clean and simple install to your fuel system.
www.uprproducts.com www.uprproducts.com

Then get the size of fuel lines that you want to run so that would depend on how much hp you are trying to make. I would say AN8 for the feed and 6AN for the return but you might be able to get by with 6AN on both and you will need fittings. Good place to get Teflon lined hose and fittings:

Braided Stainless Steel Lines

We have Braided Stainless Steel Lines!
www.siliconeintakes.com

The you will need a filter, regulator, and pump. Depending on what you buy and how you shop you might get out of it for around the same money as retrofitting the EFI system for a carb and you will have a better fuel system.
 
I do not believe you can unless you switch to a standard rotation water pump as the covers are different. If you go this route you will need a ribbed water pump pulley and I think ASP makes one but you would have to call them.

Home - Auto Specialties Performance - Quality Performance Products

Order Toll-Free 1-877-928-8678 Ford Mustang 3.8L Escort Mercedes c32AMG MBE55 Dodge Hemi Chevy 5.3L
www.autospecialties.com
 
