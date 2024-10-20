79-99 Ford Mustang In Tank Fuel Pickup Tube UPR's In Tank Fuel Pickup and Return Tube makes upgrading to a bigger fuel pump or carbureted set up a snap. Featuring -10AN feed fitting and -6AN return fitting for a clean and simple install to your fuel system.

Braided Stainless Steel Lines We have Braided Stainless Steel Lines!

Correct. For me I think its a waste of $$$. Reason is if the EFI pump quits then you are out another $100+ and you have to buy fittings to adapt to the existing feel and return lines which are about $20 each then AN fittings, hose, and more AN Fittings. All in I would say you will be in the $600 range to do this. For that kind of $$$ I would just get a pickup for the tank like this:Then get the size of fuel lines that you want to run so that would depend on how much hp you are trying to make. I would say AN8 for the feed and 6AN for the return but you might be able to get by with 6AN on both and you will need fittings. Good place to get Teflon lined hose and fittings:The you will need a filter, regulator, and pump. Depending on what you buy and how you shop you might get out of it for around the same money as retrofitting the EFI system for a carb and you will have a better fuel system.