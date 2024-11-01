So ever since doing my wire tuck in my engine bay where I ran everything through the fenders my hood latch doesn’t work right. What happens is that the spring part of the latch doesn’t return back to the middle, it stays up against the edge. This doesn’t let it latch. So, what I have to do is move it over with a flat head and then it’ll close. I’ve also found that the hood handle in the interior doesn’t return back to its resting position either, it stays popped out. Most of the time if you push the handle back in, that will allow you to close the hood as well. I already put a new latch and it’s still the same.I believe my issue is that the hood cable is too tight going through the hole with the rest of the wire loom I tucked, and maybe it’s pinching and not allowing it to slide as smoothly as it should.Does that sound like what it is to you guys? I wanna be sure because it’s kinda going to be a pain of a job since I have it all tucked in the fender.This is the part I’m referring to, it doesn’t go to that position by itself, you have to either help it with a screwdriver or push the handle in from inside the car.This is where I have all the wires stuffed with the cable where I believe it’s pinching.