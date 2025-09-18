Under-the-hood Wiring

Sparksteam
Hey guys! I just got back my '66 Hipo GT which was in mid-restoration and I'm trying to piece some things back to together myself. There are some dangling wires under the hood and I don't know where there supposed to go or am I missing a part somewhere. I'd appreciate any input.
Looking at the attached pictures, the wires circled in red are the ones in question. Then there's a cable circled in green which appears to be coming from under the car and with the grommet, it looks like it's supposed to go through the firewall. Not sure where that's supposed to go too.
Thanks
