Under-the-hood Wiring

S

Sparksteam

New Member
Sep 18, 2025
2
0
1
California
#1
Hey guys! I just got back my '66 Hipo GT which was in mid-restoration and I'm trying to piece some things back to together myself. There are some dangling wires under the hood and I don't know where there supposed to go or am I missing a part somewhere. I'd appreciate any input.

Looking at the attached pictures, the wires circled in red are the ones in question. Then there's a cable circled in green which appears to be coming from under the car and with the grommet, it looks like it's supposed to go through the firewall. Not sure where that's supposed to go too.

Thanks IMG_4488.webp IMG_4489.webp
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

x_man586
Electrical Going crazy trying to identify burnt and disconnected wires 83 GLX5.0
Replies
6
Views
141
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
foxbodyclark
Engine Misfire below 3K RPM
Replies
19
Views
379
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
F
Electrical From scratch: alternator wiring
Replies
0
Views
172
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
fox racer v2
F
B
Purchasing 1st Fox, need advice
Replies
38
Views
729
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
A
Vacuum line help
Replies
40
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Artyom
A
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu