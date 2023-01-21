My drivers side horn button committed hari kari. Trumpet just jumped off the switch. Passenger side still works but being a stick car i use drivers horn button not pass.

Went to pic a part and got a couple, but had to spllce my connector to one and then find out its to tall to fit,so I flip some plastic off and it still sticks up some. I've used it but would rather have one that fits better unfortunately no foxes in pic a part.u

so keep an eye out for me as these idiot drivers need to be horned.