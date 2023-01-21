Fox Horn button no worky

nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
1,669
855
143
60
nevada
My drivers side horn button committed hari kari. Trumpet just jumped off the switch. Passenger side still works but being a stick car i use drivers horn button not pass.
Went to pic a part and got a couple, but had to spllce my connector to one and then find out its to tall to fit,so I flip some plastic off and it still sticks up some. I've used it but would rather have one that fits better unfortunately no foxes in pic a part.u
so keep an eye out for me as these idiot drivers need to be horned.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KRUISR
Contour Fans - What you need to know
Replies
24
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
KRUISR
KRUISR
1hot87gt
Power window switches. WTF?
Replies
14
Views
662
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Star827
Driver Side Window Problems 1987 GT
Replies
13
Views
844
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
mattys91gt
mattys91gt
J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
698
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
S
Horn doesn't work- ground issue on horn button wiring.
Replies
9
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
stxdriver98544
S
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu