Horn stopped working - 98GT

-Checked fuse and relay - both fine.
-Grounds are good.
-Cleaned rust off the horn itself mounting brackets/frames.
-Horn making clicking sound so there's power going to it.
-Also did a direct ground of the horn and the other end every time tapped the positive end of the battery the horn honked!

WHAT ELSE to do/check? (we don't think its the clock spring because of the horn is actually "clicking"/engaging)
 

