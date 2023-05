It probably won't even run at all without a chip. If it does start and run (some do) bring along a new set of plugs to install at the dyno. If it seems to run semi-OK (very rare) then it's OK to drive it there, but stay out of it... See if your tuner will mail you a chip to get you there - I do that for people all the time. It still may not run so great, but it'll get you there.