How rare was the red interior in the 94-95 cars

i havent ever seen it in a sn95 but i love the red interior in my fox. everyone tells me to change it but im not going too i like it too much. im going to have some new seat covers made out of red leatha and getting new carpet. i think it would be easy to put together if you can get the carpet,
 
I never even knew there was a PR interior until someone posted pics of it somewhere a few days ago (maybe it was Illwood like Justin mentioned - on John's gauge thread).
 
Yeah, that was me. I don't know any production numbers on the PR interior, but you don't see alot of them.

This is one of the best pictures I have of the interior. It was taken on the second day I owned the car when it was completely stock (down to the intake silencer and tri-bars).
The Porno Red interior is definitely a love it or hate it. I wasn't sure about it when I first bought the car, but I definitely LOVE IT now.

The first time I took my friend Norah for a ride in it, she made a comment about not liking the red interior. So I stopped the car, launched hard, and chirped 2nd. She decided that the color was OK then. :D
 

A little more research shows me that it was only offered in white, red, or black cars. Only fleet dealers or rental companies could get them ..... so all of your cars were rental cars at one time. That's all I have for now.
 
That's baffling. Just by sheer probability, in all the stangs you've owned, you should have had one of every option and configuration out there. :rlaugh:

Just messin Patrick. :p
 
Personally I think the dash looks pretty cool, but the carpet and seats make me sick. Just me.
 

