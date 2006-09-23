How rare was the red interior in the 94-95 cars

that is true, i love it and dont know if i would get rid of it if i had the chance1TallMF said:One guy I know in town has one, its a '94 GTS. I'm still trying to track him down for a photo fest. Its truely a like it or hate it color though. They are very rare.
xr8d302 said:anybody ever seen a 94/95 porno red interior VERT????
MisterCMK said:There was some bitch back in my hometown that had one. It was a V6 though
That's baffling. Just by sheer probability, in all the stangs you've owned, you should have had one of every option and configuration out there.super302 said:not my cup of tea
illwood said:Yeah, that was me. I don't know any production numbers on the PR interior, but you don't see alot of them.
This is one of the best pictures I have of the interior. It was taken on the second day I owned the car when it was completely stock (down to the intake silencer and tri-bars).
See:
The Porno Red interior is definitely a love it or hate it. I wasn't sure about it when I first bought the car, but I definitely LOVE IT now.
The first time I took my friend Norah for a ride in it, she made a comment about not liking the red interior. So I stopped the car, launched hard, and chirped 2nd. She decided that the color was OK then.