How to store my stang if not driven that often

Full tank of gas with some stabil. Start the car and let it run a bit to circulate the fuel. Inflate the tires to the MAX psi on the sidewall. Some socks with steel wool in them stuffed up the tailpipes (for rodents) and I usually change the oil so that the car is stored with fresh oil (old oil can contain corrosive contaminates).



That's about it. It's Jan now so if this storage is only til spring, there's not much else you really need to do. I do have a set of spare wheels with junk tires, so i typically swap wheels in the winter so it sits on the junk tires