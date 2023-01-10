How to store my stang if not driven that often

C

Crigano

Member
Mar 27, 2022
45
6
18
44
Westchester NY
Can anyone recommend how to properly store you stang if not driven much over the winter? I’ve read a few posts about filling the tank and jacking the car up but wanted to get some clarity.

Do you guys put your car up on stands and cover it during the winter to prevent bald spots in the tires? Or do you put down rubber mats instead?

Also, when not driving it for awhile, are there any additives you should add to the gas? Not sure if I should store with a full tank of 93 or barely any gas.

Thanks all!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,671
15,468
224
Massachusetts
Full tank of gas with some stabil. Start the car and let it run a bit to circulate the fuel. Inflate the tires to the MAX psi on the sidewall. Some socks with steel wool in them stuffed up the tailpipes (for rodents) and I usually change the oil so that the car is stored with fresh oil (old oil can contain corrosive contaminates).

That's about it. It's Jan now so if this storage is only til spring, there's not much else you really need to do. I do have a set of spare wheels with junk tires, so i typically swap wheels in the winter so it sits on the junk tires
 
91AOD5.0LX

91AOD5.0LX

I have a slight sag in my rear
Feb 20, 2021
433
272
73
Lake George NY
I do everything 5L5 stated and for my tires to prevent flat spots I put the car up on 2” thick foam insulation blocks. I buy a sheet at Home Depot and cut to size.
I also place glue traps under the engine bay in case something, small rodent, gets in the garage and tries to climb inside the bay to chew wires. Hopefully it will get stuck before it gets to climb up. Lol
Also a battery tender for the battery.
Some people put those products in the car to prevent or help with any dampness.
That’s about it....
 

Attachments

  • 39003267-6D61-47D6-AA31-A1EAB94556FD.jpeg
    39003267-6D61-47D6-AA31-A1EAB94556FD.jpeg
    458.9 KB · Views: 10
C

Crigano

Member
Mar 27, 2022
45
6
18
44
Westchester NY
Mustang5L5 said:
Full tank of gas with some stabil. Start the car and let it run a bit to circulate the fuel. Inflate the tires to the MAX psi on the sidewall. Some socks with steel wool in them stuffed up the tailpipes (for rodents) and I usually change the oil so that the car is stored with fresh oil (old oil can contain corrosive contaminates).

That's about it. It's Jan now so if this storage is only til spring, there's not much else you really need to do. I do have a set of spare wheels with junk tires, so i typically swap wheels in the winter so it sits on the junk tires
Click to expand...
Great info, thank you! So you just inflate the tires to the max PSI to prevent flat spots on the tires?
 
C

Crigano

Member
Mar 27, 2022
45
6
18
44
Westchester NY
91AOD5.0LX said:
I do everything 5L5 stated and for my tires to prevent flat spots I put the car up on 2” thick foam insulation blocks. I buy a sheet at Home Depot and cut to size.
I also place glue traps under the engine bay in case something, small rodent, gets in the garage and tries to climb inside the bay to chew wires. Hopefully it will get stuck before it gets to climb up. Lol
Also a battery tender for the battery.
Some people put those products in the car to prevent or help with any dampness.
That’s about it....
Click to expand...
Awesome, thanks! I'll look into the foam for sure. Wasn't sure if foam or rubber mats helped. I've read about people jacking their cars up to prevent the flat spots but wasn't sure if that was necessary.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,671
15,468
224
Massachusetts
Crigano said:
Great info, thank you! So you just inflate the tires to the max PSI to prevent flat spots on the tires?
Click to expand...


It's worked for me, but I do think it all depends on the brand of tires. Also, what are you storing the car on? If it's something that can hold moisture, like blacktop or bare dirt, you'll prob want to jack the car up to get it off the ground and allow for airflow circulation under the car to prevent corrosion.
 
C

Crigano

Member
Mar 27, 2022
45
6
18
44
Westchester NY
Noobz347 said:
Added for clarity
Click to expand...
Mustang5L5 said:
It's worked for me, but I do think it all depends on the brand of tires. Also, what are you storing the car on? If it's something that can hold moisture, like blacktop or bare dirt, you'll prob want to jack the car up to get it off the ground and allow for airflow circulation under the car to prevent corrosion.
Click to expand...
Thanks. I’m keeping in my garage, concrete floor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FastDriver
Fuel Fuel line questions & gas smell in engine bay
Replies
17
Views
982
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FastDriver
FastDriver
sav22rem22
Suspension Power steering pump issues
Replies
37
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
zack2001
Engine LTFT at 1.24% at idle, throwing a stored P0174 code
Replies
0
Views
754
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
zack2001
zack2001
J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
677
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
3
my '00 3.8L has a couple issues, need insight.
Replies
4
Views
776
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Toofastt
Toofastt
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu