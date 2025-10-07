How to test for a bad coil pack - 4.6 liter motor

1999 Mustang GT w/ 4.6 motor. I rinsed the dust off the motor on Saturday with a gardren hose, not a pressure washer. The motor now runs with a misfire, even after drying out for a few days. I suspect I messed up a coil pack. How do I test my theory? Is it safe to unplug each coil pack one by one as the motor is running in order to test which coil may be failing? My thought is that when I unplug the failing coil, the motor shouldn't sound too different. Can I get some input here? Many thanks!
 

