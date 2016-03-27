How To Troubleshoot Power Mirror Switch

I realize you wrote this quite a while ago, i'd just like to say thanks.

Thought I was going nuts and was considering pulling out the carpet to see if I damaged any wires when I switched to black.



Originally my power mirror would only go up and right.

Bought a NIB ford original, ebay, that one would only go up and left.

Purchased another used one on ebay, also would only go up and left.



Pins are all in solid.



I'd also like to add that on my 1990, the the green/yellow wire is light green.



To make matters more confusing, in the connector faces/pinout charts in the ford book, the blank pin hole is in the wrong spot.

While the pic may be of the connector, it doesn't really matter, no matter which direction you hold the connector or the switch, the dead hole is never in the correct place. Could I be going crazy? Hope not.



With all that said, if I followed the instructions you laid out, I do no have a damaged wiring problem, since it all works when jumped.



I'm going to get yet another switch. I prefer original electrical parts, but maybe this time I should get a new one at lmr.