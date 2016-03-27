How To Troubleshoot Power Mirror Switch

This is just a quick guide on how to test your power mirrors for function before you replace a switch.
The switch will have 7 wires going to it.
Green/yellow = HOT
2 Black = ground
2 yellow = polarity ( important)
Then 4 other wires, blue, dark green, purple , red. These are the up/down/left/right for the mirrors.
To test Up and Left place a jump wire from the ground to the 2 yellows. Then jump a wire from the green/yellow ( hot) to any of the directional wires. These will cause the mirrors to go up or left.
To make them go down/right you change the polarity. You jump the green/yellow ( hot) to the 2 yellows. Then jump the ground to any of the directional wires, this will get down and right.
If all of these work then they are Good and your problems are likely in the switch.
Knowing these work with a reversible polarity explains why so many fail by only going left and up.
