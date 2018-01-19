I Am A Homeless Man

I think you'll always be known and welcome here.

No offense to @FastDriver , but I'll always think of the '93 as yours. Im just weird like that. When Tom Clark sold his '95 Cobra, I still Google it under his name to find it and see if anything new has been done with it. And the '68 Fox will always be @CarMichael Angelo 's creation.
Generally whoever "builds" a car kinda always has their name attached to it.
 
A5literMan said:
Now you’ve gone and made it weird :eek:
That's cool, I like it weird. You'll get used to it. Then, you'll like it ;-)

But yeah, it is a bit weird driving a car that was someone else's project for so long. And like he said, it's kind of hard to think about the car without associating it with Joe. When I bring it up on the forum, you wouldn't?
 
"Im gonna keep this car stock" pfft,
fullsizeoutput_475.jpeg
fullsizeoutput_479.jpeg
whatever.A&A V3 Ti trim kit.
 
