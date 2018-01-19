I Am A Homeless Man

GroverDill
GoldMember
Founding Member
-
- Aug 18, 1999
-
- 5,405
-
- 1,438
-
- 214
Since SN has been my internet "home" for what seems like forever, I feel homeless after selling off my Mustangs.
That is all.
That is all.
Since SN has been my internet "home" for what seems like forever, I feel homeless after selling off my Mustangs.
That is all.
The teal car is gone?!
Nope, none taken. I totally get that. I can't imagine driving or working on that car without thinking about Joe, either.No offense to @FastDriver , but I'll always think of the '93 as yours.
Generally whoever "builds" a car kinda always has their name attached to it.
Now you’ve gone and made it weirdNope, none taken. I totally get that. I can't imagine driving or working on that car without thinking about Joe, either.
That's cool, I like it weird. You'll get used to it. Then, you'll like it ;-)Now you’ve gone and made it weird
Since SN has been my internet "home" for what seems like forever, I feel homeless after selling off my Mustangs.
That is all.
Fran has a killer ultra street car . He builds some nice stuffDo you watch Race Proven Motorsport (RPM) YouTube Channel? Even though I'm a Ford guy that's my favorite show on YouTube.