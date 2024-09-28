I am having trouble with the engine in my 1991 Mustang. Idling is unstable.I found the idol settings learning page and followed the steps, but the problem still persists.・IAC replaced ・TPS replaced ・MAF sensor replaced・Distributor replaced ・Ignition coil replaced・Injector replaced ・I noticed that push rod number 7 was bent and replaced it, and also checked the movement of valves number 1 to 8.・I also replaced two O2 sensors.However, the symptoms remain the same.Even though I'm just adjusting and checking the idling, I think the gas runs out very quickly. The black smoke from the exhaust is also terrible. I think there is often an after (back) fire inside the muffler.At WOT, the throttle will rev up.Is the amount of air low?Is there a lot of fuel?Fuel regulator pressure failure?However, I don't have a device to measure fuel pressure.Is the BAP sensor broken?Even after disconnecting the BAP sensor connector, the condition does not go well.Is the EGR broken?The EGR vacuum hose did not feel any vacuum.If you remove the brake booster vacuum hose with a tree, the rotation speed will increase. When I put in secondary air, the rotational speed increases, so I feel like I'm using a lot of gasoline. Please help me.There are no error codes in the scan tool.code11Every time I check the spark plugs, they are all black.