I think I have Piston Slap in my 2015 Mustang GT

So, recently on cold starts my engine makes a loud noise that I could only guess is piston slap. Correct me if I am wrong, but it is a constant almost slapping or knocking sound for the first 20 seconds and then goes away until I let my car sit for 4 or 5 hours and start it again. I have attached a short video of the sound. Now in this case my engine had only sat for 3 or 4 hours so the sound does not last long at all. However it usually lasts around 20 seconds. What is the sound and is it harmful to my engine? I am running a full synthetic oil approved for this engine, not the motocraft synthetic blend suggested in the manual. No other mods have been done. It has 75000kms on it and is my daily driver. Please help!VIDEO: