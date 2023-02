What vacuum lines are required on my 87 5.0 with ac and smog pump removed? This was converted to mass air. No idle issues when I parked it 20 years ago. Now it will start instantly and hold the idle, but once it’s warm it stalls coming to a stop. I’ve replace a couple of caps at the tree and inspected the lines I can see. I guess removing the upper intake is next to see what’s going on under there… Thanks all.