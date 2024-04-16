if you love something set it free... my fox body returned to me.

hello.

i recently obtained a fox body i owned 20 years ago under pretty unlikely circumstances. its a 93 gt.


the car is ugly and rough and i have no intention of changing that. id like to make the "delivery car" for my business, set up for track days on road courses. it runs well and id like to make it handle better. more specifically, id like to reduce the understeer.

this seems to be the least road course set up mustang ever made. is there some sort of "handling bible" type of writeups i should be looking for for the fox body?

thank you
 

this is a great start, thank you. and thanks for all the warm welcomes. you guys are quick!

there seems to be more guys autcrossing mustangs than taking them to the track. maybe theres more tracks around me than other people.

my intention is to make a "delivery car" for my shop. i may not do a ton of deliveries in it, but it may work as a marketing attempt and allow me to write some of it off. really i want to make a track car out of it, specifically a sub 2 minute car at buttonwillow, while keeping the engine as is and see how long it will live. i have no idea if thats attainable but it will be fun to figure it out. it seems to have basic hci mods and a giant radiator and that is perfect for now.

in the early 2000s the fox body had to be the bang for buck king. i ended up in mine because my dad sold it to me. i was heavily into the 80-90s japanese cars. theyre also great, and i bought 4 240sxs for a combined 3500 dollars, but they have since become completely absurd to buy.

the fox body seems to have been usurped by the sn95 as the car kids and budget minded people should be buying. people seem to be figuring it out though. if fox bodies or sn95s were japanese theyd be going for a bajillion dollars. this is a great platform and im happy to have stumbled into it twice.
 
If you have OEM sway bars on the car, you can add a larger rear sway bar (25mm for a V8) to reduce understeer. You can also increase/decrease understeer/oversteer with adjustable shocks & struts. You'll want to address all of the "factory-installed" flaws inherent in Fox and SN95 Mustangs (understeer; throttle-induced oversteer; chassis flex). You don't have to spend a fortune to make the car much more capable than stock. My focus is on autocross, but my YT videos provide lots of tips for making these cars handle better. I've also been able to give several people a balanced handling "recipe" based on their build budget. If you have a budget in mind, I'd be happy to suggest mods.
 
