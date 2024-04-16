if you love something set it free... my fox body returned to me.

FADCultra
hello.
i recently obtained a fox body i owned 20 years ago under pretty unlikely circumstances. its a 93 gt.
the car is ugly and rough and i have no intention of changing that. id like to make the "delivery car" for my business, set up for track days on road courses. it runs well and id like to make it handle better. more specifically, id like to reduce the understeer.
this seems to be the least road course set up mustang ever made. is there some sort of "handling bible" type of writeups i should be looking for for the fox body?
thank you
