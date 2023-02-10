So I posted this in my progress thread but I feel like it might be better suited here since it doesn’t have much to do with my progress thread. I just put my 89 GT interior almost all the way back together after having the dash out. I got everything back in and everything crucial to run the car hooked back up.



I put the steering column back in today and when I turn the ignition to on nothing happens. When I turn it to crank then the fuel pump primes and does everything that it would normally do in the on position. The ignition switch and harness is new and worked perfectly fine before taking it all apart. The car won’t crank because the crank in the ignition is acting as the ignition on.



I made sure the grounds by the ecu itself and the grounds by the shock tower got hooked back up, I hooked up everything in the engine bay and everything by both the passenger and driver kick panels back up. The only thing I don’t have hooked up is the cluster. I’ve verified the battery isn’t dead by jumping the solenoid terminals and the car cranks over Just fine. Anyone know what could be causing the ignition on to trigger when in the crank position? Any help would be greatly appreciated