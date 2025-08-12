I started a similar thread about a year ago on this topic but I'm still having idle surge issues and I have some more information so I would like to start with a clean slate.



Here is what I know:

- Car has a terrible surging idle upon startup that will go away after feathering the throttle for a few seconds (bad enough that the car wants to die)

- Car starts up with zero surging when the MAF is unplugged

- No codes other than smog stuff because I deleted all the emissions equipment

- Already tried replacing the sensor and the connector, did not change the problem

- Car runs fine once the idle settles down



Another weird symptom that has come up is that when driving at part throttle the car will have a sudden surge of power at around 1700-2000 RPM. It doesn't feel like it is lacking on power or misfiring or anything at low RPM, it just feels like I'm pressing the pedal a little bit more even when I am holding the throttle at the same position. Unsure if this is related to the idle surge but it could be.



What could all of this mean?