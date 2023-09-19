Interior and Upholstery Inside door flex when window rolls up fully

I have a 1990 gt and driver and passenger windows roll up and down well. Passe ger side is a little slower but that may just be way old felt or drag somewhere.

Drivers side is quick up and down but at full close or full open the inside of the door flexes in. I took the door panel off and checked the rivets and gears and everything looks fine. It flexes right where the 4 rivets hold the regulator about 1 inch in. With door panel on its very noticeable like someone is pushing their habd from the backside if the inner panel.

Has anyone seen this could I have an over powered motor? I'm confused. Door structure is fine, I'm in Cali there is no rust on anything. I just don't see why pass side doesn't do it and driver side does.
 

