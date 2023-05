Ok I did a compression test all were at 110 with exception on #8. I cranked and cranked and nothing at all. I double Checked to see if I had it in the right hole and it was. I had the heads done about a year ago so I don’t think that pressure would escape from a blown head gasket, so could that be bad rings ? It didn’t even compress? Is this the reason I’m not holding fuel pressure maybe rings bad fuel escaping from rings? I don’t know just asking