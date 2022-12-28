Intake recommendations/ back order oem

Need some advise on which intake to get, the current one is leaking at the sensor. I bought a doorman and nothing but leaks on driver side rear of the intake. Would like something that actually uses a gasket vs the round o-rings found on aftermarket. I’m learning that oem is what is needed for this part to seal properly but they are back ordered. The vehicle is a 2001 4.6 2v gt. Appreciate the replies.



*** or can I use oem gaskets as well as the o-rings on bottom of doorman ? That would solve my issue