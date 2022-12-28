Intake recommendations/ back order oem

Need some advise on which intake to get, the current one is leaking at the sensor. I bought a doorman and nothing but leaks on driver side rear of the intake. Would like something that actually uses a gasket vs the round o-rings found on aftermarket. I’m learning that oem is what is needed for this part to seal properly but they are back ordered. The vehicle is a 2001 4.6 2v gt. Appreciate the replies.

*** or can I use oem gaskets as well as the o-rings on bottom of doorman ? That would solve my issue
 
Last edited:

Thanks for the replies, found out Dorman has a pi and npi intake. Bought the npi and leaked everywhere. I just purchased the pi Dorman which looks a little different in regards to the gaskets. Hope this tightens everything up? What a drag knowing your stuck with aftermarket which robs hp and might leak and no choice as your not finding a frp product until September of 2023.
 
Floydian100 said:
Thanks for the replies, found out Dorman has a pi and npi intake. Bought the npi and leaked everywhere. I just purchased the pi Dorman which looks a little different in regards to the gaskets. Hope this tightens everything up? What a drag knowing your stuck with aftermarket which robs hp and might leak and no choice as your not finding a frp product until September of 2023.
If it were me, I'd order it and sell the Dorman when it arrives.

By then, you'll be an intake swappin' pro and have it done in an hour. :D
 
Nightfire said:
Ordinarily I'd say hell no.....but for some stupid retarded reason, these plastic PI intakes are going for more than the edlebrock. Ive seen $600+ for a factory FRPP intake!
That's what I was seeing. And it's possible to find a used one on eBay for a good price. That said, stay away from the cheap ones on eBay. Garbage worse than the Dorman
 
Floydian100 said:
Thanks for the replies, found out Dorman has a pi and npi intake. Bought the npi and leaked everywhere. I just purchased the pi Dorman which looks a little different in regards to the gaskets. Hope this tightens everything up? What a drag knowing your stuck with aftermarket which robs hp and might leak and no choice as your not finding a frp product until September of 2023.
If your car is a 01 it has a performance improved intake. The NPI ports are way different. That is why you had leaks. The Dorman PI may work. Judging from some they tend to be hit and miss. I don't like the way the coils are held in place with what seems like a wood screw into the plastic. The FRPP has a metal insert and a screw.
 
The issue with either intake is the steam hole closest to firewall on passenger side head has no seal? The old gaskets had a template that went around the coolant passage and steam hole. Not sure how I’m going to seal it now? It’s just a little bit of plastic above it and no pressed seal. What a pain, just want to get this on the road as I just bought as a back up vehicle and can’t seem to keep coolant where it’s suppose to be with these dormans.
 
