There aren't a lot of options for intakes these days, but recommendations will likely be centered around your goals. Since you say this car will likely never see the track, it's safe to say it will spend a lot of time at lower RPM which favors a long runner style intake.



You've sort of answered your own question. You use won't really take advantage of the extra HP the holley/trick flow intake will provide, as the improvement in power gains over the GT40 family of intakes will likely occur over 5000RPM. Those intakes are running $800 for the TF and $1200 for the Holley at this time. It will give you a nice dyno graph, but based on what you said, you'll never use that extra power.



Out of the GT40 family, the Cobra/Tubular seem to flow maybe 10cfm better than the explorer based on dyno and flow testing i've seen recently. I know everyone cites the 15+ year old article stating they are "the same", but I don't believe this to be accurate based on what i've seen. Is it worth spending the money to get a Cobra/Tubular? IMHO only if you like that style intake.



Problem is I don't think you'll see mid 300 wheel HP with a GT40 style intake on those heads. I run a ported Cobra on TFS170's and I think i'm in the 300-325 wheel HP range. I think in order to get mid 300's I need to pick up a TF or Holley. If you want mid 300's at a useable street RPM, you'll likely need some additional displacement beyond a 302/306 combo.