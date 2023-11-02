sav22rem22
Hello everyone, while my car is down and out for a little I’ve been thinking of my next upgrade. I’ve got GT40Ps on the car right now and they were never supposed to be permanent but nothing else was in stock and I got them for so cheap I’ve ran them for a while now. I’m ready to get some AFR 165 renegades. My goal for the build is to favor more low to mid range torque and power rather than ultimate top end power as the car will never see a track.
Would you all recommend sticking with my explorer upper and lower? Or switching to a different intake all together? My goal right now is low to mid 300 wheel hp. Would the 24# injectors I have right now be good enough to support that? I favor drivability and fun low end power rather than high end power. I’m undecided on the cam so far as I’m not the biggest fan of my TFS 1.
Any input is appreciated
