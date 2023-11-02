Fox Intake recommendations

Hello everyone, while my car is down and out for a little I’ve been thinking of my next upgrade. I’ve got GT40Ps on the car right now and they were never supposed to be permanent but nothing else was in stock and I got them for so cheap I’ve ran them for a while now. I’m ready to get some AFR 165 renegades. My goal for the build is to favor more low to mid range torque and power rather than ultimate top end power as the car will never see a track.

Would you all recommend sticking with my explorer upper and lower? Or switching to a different intake all together? My goal right now is low to mid 300 wheel hp. Would the 24# injectors I have right now be good enough to support that? I favor drivability and fun low end power rather than high end power. I’m undecided on the cam so far as I’m not the biggest fan of my TFS 1.

Any input is appreciated
 

#2
There aren't a lot of options for intakes these days, but recommendations will likely be centered around your goals. Since you say this car will likely never see the track, it's safe to say it will spend a lot of time at lower RPM which favors a long runner style intake.

You've sort of answered your own question. You use won't really take advantage of the extra HP the holley/trick flow intake will provide, as the improvement in power gains over the GT40 family of intakes will likely occur over 5000RPM. Those intakes are running $800 for the TF and $1200 for the Holley at this time. It will give you a nice dyno graph, but based on what you said, you'll never use that extra power.

Out of the GT40 family, the Cobra/Tubular seem to flow maybe 10cfm better than the explorer based on dyno and flow testing i've seen recently. I know everyone cites the 15+ year old article stating they are "the same", but I don't believe this to be accurate based on what i've seen. Is it worth spending the money to get a Cobra/Tubular? IMHO only if you like that style intake.

Problem is I don't think you'll see mid 300 wheel HP with a GT40 style intake on those heads. I run a ported Cobra on TFS170's and I think i'm in the 300-325 wheel HP range. I think in order to get mid 300's I need to pick up a TF or Holley. If you want mid 300's at a useable street RPM, you'll likely need some additional displacement beyond a 302/306 combo.
 
