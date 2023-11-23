Hello everyone, while preparing for my build in the coming months I want to go ahead and see about getting something figured out as far as a proper intake tube goes. I’m running the stock air box into a 75 mm Pro M bullet style maf into a 65 mm throttle body. The stock intake elbow between the maf and the TB already kinks up really bad and causes a restriction with the 65 mm and I’ve got a new accufab 70 mm ready to go on so I can’t imagine it will get any better.



I would like to see if you all know of a better tube to go between the maf and the tb. I was looking at the Anderson power pipe but it states that it will not work with the bullet style MAF.