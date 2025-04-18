Intercooler Pump Issues

Hello everyone.
Just completed the bench testing of my D.O.B Powa Pump. What is happening is very strange.
I took the battery out of the trunk. Put the power wire and the trigger wire on the positive post at the same time and the negative to the negative post. Pump runs. However, when I pull the trigger wire off the positive post (to simulate the key in the off position), the pump continues to run. Why? Also, if I put the positive wire and the trigger wire to positive post one after the other, pump will not run.
Hoping someone out there can help. I’m new to the electrical side of things.
Quote Quote
Report Edit
Just completed the bench testing of my D.O.B Powa Pump. What is happening is very strange.
I took the battery out of the trunk. Put the power wire and the trigger wire on the positive post at the same time and the negative to the negative post. Pump runs. However, when I pull the trigger wire off the positive post (to simulate the key in the off position), the pump continues to run. Why? Also, if I put the positive wire and the trigger wire to positive post one after the other, pump will not run.
Hoping someone out there can help. I’m new to the electrical side of things.
Quote Quote
Report Edit