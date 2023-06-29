Internally or externally balanced: how to tell?

2001 V6 5 speed. Ordered a new flywheel and Stage 2 Kevlar clutch from Spec. They didn’t ask if the old flywheel had balance weights; how would I know if I hadn’t already taken it apart before ordering?



I didn’t know to inspect the old one for weights, and like an idiot, I got rid of the old one before starting the car with the new one. It has a significant vibration that wasn’t there before. Spec says I’ll have to pull it apart; if the new one has a weight, take it off. If it doesn’t, you need to add one.



I’m not looking forward to pulling it apart again and then crossing my fingers that removing or adding a weight will fix it.



Can it be determined from the engine serial number if it’s internally or externally balanced?