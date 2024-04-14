Vibration issue

Hello, please read the whole thread before posting because you will save your own and my time doing so.



347 / 302 with a T5 Tremec is vibrating very bad. 67 mustang

It vibrates when standing still and also in and out of gear, clutch in or out - SO ITS NOT THE DRIVESHAFT - Thanks!

I made 100% sure its not the headers and i have cut a lot into the TCI bellhousing to make room for them.





I have spent countless of hours trying to diagnose this and this is my last resort.



Its vibrating worst around 2200 rpm but in general more rpm = more vibration.

I have changed the engine because i had a 347 laying around and i know that thing did not vibrate. Also bought a brand new flywheel just because i had no idea if the old one was 28 or 50oz. I know my 347 is a 28oz engine because its freshly built - Also the harmonic balancer is new.

I removed the transmission again and started up the engine with the bellhousing and flywheel etc. on. - no vibration. I then go install the transmission again and the vibration comes back - then i was thinking its the transmission mount. Bought OEM style rubber trans mount and also rubber engine mounts - didnt help.

I removed the transmission again and installed everything without clutch pressure plate and clutch disc. still vibrating. I can visually see the input shaft is not even spinning but still vibrating. Then i am thinking now - it simply cant be the engine because i KNOW this engine was in my other mustang with a 28oz flexplate and no issue - but then again transmission not even spinning how would that be the cause? I then remove the transmission again and install new pilot bearing just in case the pilot bearing was "banging" on the input shaft when rotating and causing the vibration - but no luck for me.. I then removed the transmission again and i find some play in the input shaft. asked several transmission guys they say that the input shaft play is OK. I can feel the output shaft also moving the i move the input shaft. This is not the cause?







If anyone can please help me its highly appreciated.

Sorry for the bad english