Vibration issue

N

Nicolaj

New Member
Apr 3, 2024
7
0
1
Denmark
#1
Hello, please read the whole thread before posting because you will save your own and my time doing so.

347 / 302 with a T5 Tremec is vibrating very bad. 67 mustang
It vibrates when standing still and also in and out of gear, clutch in or out - SO ITS NOT THE DRIVESHAFT - Thanks!
I made 100% sure its not the headers and i have cut a lot into the TCI bellhousing to make room for them.


I have spent countless of hours trying to diagnose this and this is my last resort.

Its vibrating worst around 2200 rpm but in general more rpm = more vibration.
I have changed the engine because i had a 347 laying around and i know that thing did not vibrate. Also bought a brand new flywheel just because i had no idea if the old one was 28 or 50oz. I know my 347 is a 28oz engine because its freshly built - Also the harmonic balancer is new.
I removed the transmission again and started up the engine with the bellhousing and flywheel etc. on. - no vibration. I then go install the transmission again and the vibration comes back - then i was thinking its the transmission mount. Bought OEM style rubber trans mount and also rubber engine mounts - didnt help.
I removed the transmission again and installed everything without clutch pressure plate and clutch disc. still vibrating. I can visually see the input shaft is not even spinning but still vibrating. Then i am thinking now - it simply cant be the engine because i KNOW this engine was in my other mustang with a 28oz flexplate and no issue - but then again transmission not even spinning how would that be the cause? I then remove the transmission again and install new pilot bearing just in case the pilot bearing was "banging" on the input shaft when rotating and causing the vibration - but no luck for me.. I then removed the transmission again and i find some play in the input shaft. asked several transmission guys they say that the input shaft play is OK. I can feel the output shaft also moving the i move the input shaft. This is not the cause?



If anyone can please help me its highly appreciated.
Sorry for the bad english
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

O
Resolved Vibration issues
Replies
11
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
oNORMo
O
GUNNER81
  • Locked
Help please vibration in shifter at higher RPMs
Replies
1
Views
611
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
GUNNER81
Very bad vibration in shifter at higher RPMs in any gear
Replies
29
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Nicolaj
N
AnthonyA1234
Drivetrain Vibration in clutch pedal and shudder noise when engine is lugging
Replies
0
Views
446
2015 - 2023 Specific Tech
AnthonyA1234
AnthonyA1234
sav22rem22
Engine Bad engine shaking at idle
Replies
26
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu