Hi all,

By accident I tasted a bit of coolant from my 306 engine and it was extremely acidic.

Reading around I found articles about testing the coolant condition using a DVM. I followed the instructions turning the volt meter on to VDC placing the red lead into the coolant in the radiator and the black lead to a good ground. I got a reading of -0.200 Volts but the minus indicates me it is inverted polarity. I then exchanged the leads and then I got the correct 0.200 Volts the articles said you should have 0.400 V or less to be good.



I google this anomaly and the suggestion I received was that my coolant has to be replaced as soon as possible.

I have an aluminum Griffin radiator and a magnesium sacrificial rod hanging inside the rad cap.

Can anyone share an opinion on this one?

I will certainly appreciate it