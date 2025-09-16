Fox Is it time to replace the coolant?

Hi all,
By accident I tasted a bit of coolant from my 306 engine and it was extremely acidic.
Reading around I found articles about testing the coolant condition using a DVM. I followed the instructions turning the volt meter on to VDC placing the red lead into the coolant in the radiator and the black lead to a good ground. I got a reading of -0.200 Volts but the minus indicates me it is inverted polarity. I then exchanged the leads and then I got the correct 0.200 Volts the articles said you should have 0.400 V or less to be good.

I google this anomaly and the suggestion I received was that my coolant has to be replaced as soon as possible.
I have an aluminum Griffin radiator and a magnesium sacrificial rod hanging inside the rad cap.
Can anyone share an opinion on this one?
I will certainly appreciate it
 

#2
How long has the coolant been in there?

What type of coolant did you use (classic green)?

I have always used these things:

1758045583638.webp
1758045602414.webp


But I hear rumor that these are better? :shrug:

 
