Drivetrain Is my clutch cable stretching?

keel

keel

Member
Aug 23, 2020
81
19
18
Seattle, Wa
#1
I have a non-adjustable clutch cable and a firewall adjuster. For the past couple weeks, every time I drive the car and have to use the clutch a lot (like stop and go traffic), I find that it becomes difficult to put into gear because the clutch is not disengaging all the way, and I have to adjust the firewall adjuster out which fixes the issue until the next time it happens. It's hard to tell if the adjuster is just threading back in as I use the clutch and causing this, or if the cable itself is stretching, or if there is something else entirely causing the issue. I will say that the adjuster is almost fully out by now. Will a cable replacement likely fix this or is something else going on?

I also want to know if you guys have any opinions on using a lubricant inside the clutch cable sheath to extend its lifespan and make it easier to operate.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Sounds like the sheath (outer covering) of the clutch cable might be failing. Look where the cable goes into the bellhousing and see if the sheath on it is starting to come apart or collapsing when the clutch is depressed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

V
Drivetrain Clutch Cable too Short?!
Replies
9
Views
817
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
vpap1
V
R82148V
Drivetrain Clutch Cable / Quad and FWA combo?
Replies
16
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
R82148V
R82148V
BudE_916
Drivetrain T5-Shifting Issue (5th gear to 4th)
Replies
5
Views
971
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Brad Hanks
Clutch cable help
Replies
38
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Brad Hanks
Brad Hanks
Noobz347
  • Sticky
Fox and SN Clutch Cable Comparison
Replies
3
Views
613
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FastDriver
FastDriver
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu