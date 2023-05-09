Drivetrain Clutch Cable too Short?!

Soooooooooo......

Issue: clutch grabs too high on pedal for my liking. Begins to move car at about 75% up position, no issues shifting, grinding ect. My own driving/racing comfort. Trying to get the clutch to engage at about 45% release and be done by say 65%.

So I bought a firewall adjuster hoping it would help fix the issue, I was wrong It catches further up.

The car has a ford adjustable clutch cable, what looks to be an old single hook adjustable quadrant, and now the firewall adjuster. QuickTime bellhousing, Centerforce Dual Friction clutch and tko 500- If any of the later parts makes a difference.

With the firewall adjuster turned all in to the firewall and the clutch cable nut and jam nut all the way at the edge of the cable, the car still begins to move at about 75-80% of full release.

Do I need a longer cable, swap out the quadrant, or will MacGyver chime in and help me fix this with some Bazooka Bubble gum and some belly button lint?!?!?! Thank You
 

What quadrant is it, the ramp rate effects pedal throw more then anything else. Single hook probably has a decent ramp rate like a quick release quadrant. EBay has some cheap triple hooks with a pretty tame rate since its a upr copy
 
TBH I am not sure. Was on the car when I bought it years ago but I suspect its a quick release.

Is what your saying slower release=more engagement closer to the floor? TY
 
