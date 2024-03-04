Cobra Jet NJ
New Member
-
- Apr 19, 2002
-
- 18
-
- 0
-
- 1
Location: Delran NJ
Fits: 1894-2994 Mustang
Maximum Motorsports 1994-2004 Clutch Pedal Height Adjuster
Allows adjustment of the clutch pedal's height to suit your taste.
Requires an aftermarket clutch quadrant and either an adjustable clutch cable or a firewall cable adjuster.
Brand new, never installed or used. Original clear bag that part came in was opened, but never used - all parts brand new.
Original install instructions included.
$25.00 shipped to the US 48.
I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.
Fits: 1894-2994 Mustang
Maximum Motorsports 1994-2004 Clutch Pedal Height Adjuster
Allows adjustment of the clutch pedal's height to suit your taste.
Requires an aftermarket clutch quadrant and either an adjustable clutch cable or a firewall cable adjuster.
Brand new, never installed or used. Original clear bag that part came in was opened, but never used - all parts brand new.
Original install instructions included.
$25.00 shipped to the US 48.
I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.