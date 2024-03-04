For Sale 1994-2004 Maximum Motorsports clutch height adjuster

Location: Delran NJ
Fits: 1894-2994 Mustang

Maximum Motorsports 1994-2004 Clutch Pedal Height Adjuster

Allows adjustment of the clutch pedal's height to suit your taste.

Requires an aftermarket clutch quadrant and either an adjustable clutch cable or a firewall cable adjuster.

Brand new, never installed or used. Original clear bag that part came in was opened, but never used - all parts brand new.

Original install instructions included.

$25.00 shipped to the US 48.

I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.
