#1
Noticed a lot more normal pre covid prices for decent drivers, projects and parts lately, still many sitting over priced though.. Was actually shocked I beat someone parting them out to the 79 coupe I picked up. The guys parting multiple cars in my area still want crazy prices for alot of stuff. For the average seller only a few parts are still priced retarded but only mostly rare stuff aside from efi intakes . I'm hunting for the damn bright 79-82 door trim and spent too much time scrolling threw market place the past few days. Makes me really miss Craigslist and the old classified forums. Think I might be grabbing an 86 parts car for it, seen a few crusty ones I can use for the front clip, rear bumper and body moldings to swap it when I start on the body work.
 

Seems like most Mustangs are. I've been keeping an eye on the SN95 market in my location (thinking of selling my GT) and those prices are coming down. In fact they have come down enough that I decided to keep it. I've noticed the same with Fox cars on marketplace as well. Still some overpriced cars but those sit. The reasonably priced ones sell pretty quick. I'm talking $7K or so for a decent 5.0 5-spd car

I don't see the same with S550's yet though, as that's what I was looking to replace it with. Still overpriced IMHO
 
Seems like most Mustangs are. I've been keeping an eye on the SN95 market in my location (thinking of selling my GT) and those prices are coming down. In fact they have come down enough that I decided to keep it. I've noticed the same with Fox cars on marketplace as well. Still some overpriced cars but those sit. The reasonably priced ones sell pretty quick. I'm talking $7K or so for a decent 5.0 5-spd car

I don't see the same with S550's yet though, as that's what I was looking to replace it with. Still overpriced IMHO
Noticed the same on sn95's but I'm to big for those cars, I hate driving the 94-04's because of the dash design. Seeing a switch to obs f150's as a trend now though which sucks because I want to pick up an extended cab 5.8 short bed for a budget truck. Missed out on about 10 of those selling before I could get to them. Still stick with Lexus suv's for a daily though my 15 rx350s getting a bit old now.
 
Here in the south where we don't salt the roads, our cars last longer. That leads to lower prices.

I was looking for a donor car for my project. Within 60 miles, there are 10 fox cars listed with a 5.0 that are running and driving for $2k or less. I got one guy down to $1200. If you want a decent body and a generally "complete" interior, they're $4k. The one I picked up for $4k is absolutely zero rust, complete interior, working drivetrain. It needed a little brake work to be road worthy. I've been daily driving it for a couple weeks after tossing some new brake parts on it.

Same story with other non-fox vehicles. I've been driving my $800 1996 F150 for a couple years. Crown vics start around $700 for one that can drive. Square body trucks are $2k.
 
