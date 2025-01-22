Shared sales ads (cars, parts, etc that are NOT your own)

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
This thread is to serve as a sharing platform for those parts and cars that you think may be beneficial for others. As stated in the title, this is NOT the space to share YOUR ads - that is what our classified section is for! This is not unlike and molded after the Craigslist Ads post in the II section, so if you're familiar with that, this should make sense to you. :)

If not, this is how this thread works: you see an ad worth sharing. Copy/paste the url for the ad in a new post in this thread. Then, copy/paste the ad including the asking price if applicable, and any associated pics that you think are pertinent.

This thread is being created due to this recent post by @85GTStangGuy - and the following will illustrate how posts are formatted. Since the ad is an Ebay listing, the link will probably die, so share whatever you can to help document how long a part has been advertised as it may help with bargaining a sale.

Vintage NOS 1979-1986 Ford Mustang Marchal Fog Lights Pair - Asking $299+$14.99 shipping

www.ebay.com

Vintage NOS 1979-1986 Ford Mustang Marchal Fog Lights Pair | eBay

Sale for pair. Very nice condition.
www.ebay.com

You are viewing a listing for a

Vintage NOS 1979-1986 Ford Mustang Marchal Fog Lights Pair

New old stock Ford accessory Marchal fog lights without boxes. Sale for pair. No damage. Very nice condition. Pictures are part of the description. If you see anything not mentioned, please email your questions before buying. Does NOT come with chrome spacers and nuts. Does NOT come with covers.


1737575019938.webp


1737575040289.webp


1737575067758.webp

1737575087876.webp


1737575148991.webp


1737575160955.webp





And that's all there is to it!
 

NOS Genuine Ford Mustang GT 140 MPH Speedometer Speedo OEM 1987 1988 1989 New​

US $499.99

www.ebay.com

NOS Genuine Ford Mustang GT 140 MPH Speedometer Speedo OEM 1987 1988 1989 New | eBay

<p>New old stock 140 Speedo for 87-89 Mustangs, not a ford Motorsport unit, this is an extremely rare part numbered 35 year old part that has never been installed </p><p>I am slowly listing 1000’s of new old stock Ford parts from a dealership that is closing their doors after 67 years as a...
www.ebay.com

New old stock 140 Speedo for 87-89 Mustangs, not a ford Motorsport unit, this is an extremely rare part numbered 35 year old part that has never been installed

1737798660037.webp
1737798980435.webp
1737798691136.webp
1737798817929.webp
1737798834995.webp
1737798844385.webp
 
NOS Ford Motorcraft 1987-1993 Mustang Hazard Light / Defroster Switch​

$129.00
www.ebay.com

NOS Ford Motorcraft 1987-1993 Mustang Hazard Light / Defroster Switch | eBay

<p>NOS Ford Motorcraft Hazard Light and rear defroster switch for 1987-1993 Mustang. </p><br /><p>This is a new Motorcraft part in original box. </p><br /><p>Check out my other listings of NOS Foxbody Mustang parts!</p>
www.ebay.com

NOS Ford Motorcraft Hazard Light and rear defroster switch for 1987-1993 Mustang.

This is a new Motorcraft part in original box.

1737961572242.webp
1737961593972.webp
1737961621064.webp
1737961644883.webp
 
92 LX in Columbus Ga - asking $11500


1992 Mustang Fox Body -RUNS and drives excellent, no issues. New paint job. I’ve owned it for more than 3 years
Stock (Never been a race car, never abused). Original 5.0 Engine, that runs like new.
-UPGRADED 4WR70 Transmission with US Shift-Overdrive Electronics, (The transmission shift points can easily be changed with software/included)
-2800 torque converter.
3-row aluminum radiator with dual electric fans. AC and heat works great
NEW 17” tires:
- Rear: (275/40/R17)
- Front: (245/45/R17)
Interior. Entire upholstery is in very good condition/clean, newer carpet, good headliner and dash, front and rear seats are great, not warned, no rips, cleaned.
7” touch screen.
Working AC & heat.
Undercarriage. In pristine condition, no rust anywhere.
—CLEAN GEORGIA TITLE IN MY NAME
Email me your number if you have questions.
DEAL IN PERSON ONLY/CASH SALE (to avoid scammers) NO EXCEPTIONS
Or call
4zzeroFOURR-
4FfiveSEVVEN—
—5FIVEone4

1738288421914.webp


1738288448710.webp


1738288472160.webp


1738288495351.webp


1738288518481.webp


1738288530594.webp


1738288540831.webp


1738288550598.webp


1738288583704.webp
 
Fox and SN95 parts in Griffin Ga


I have a lot of mustang parts I’m going to let go . 1996 gt 8.8 rear end factory gears 250,, early foxbody acbox and msd box $200. Few sets of seats doors glass 4eyed coupe complete, o3 gt convertible shell with good panels. 4eyed mustang dash , true cobra short block ! Carb intake or efi , I have a few gear sets, lmk what you need I have a lot of stuff even a 03 auto trans and 4.6 w 85k miles


1738289051490.webp


1738289071111.webp


1738289089635.webp


1738289149087.webp
 
This car is here, on SN someplace. I [should] remember the username of the dude that owned it but it's been a loooooooooooong time.

I think he has a thread for when it was painted. :chin
 
#13

MUSTANG 1993 LX 5.0 H.O. ELECTRIC RED FORD FOX BODY DIECAST 1/18 GMP #19003​

$189.99
MUSTANG 1993 LX 5.0 H.O. ELECTRIC RED FORD FOX BODY DIECAST 1/18 GMP #19003

THE CAR IS A REPLICA OF A 1993 LX 5.0 FOX BODY MUSTANG DONE IN ELECTRIC RED PAINT WITH BLACK INTERIOR VERY NICE RELEASE.

LIMITED EDITION INDIVIDUAL SERIAL NUMBERED AND IS LONG SOLD OUT

MADE IN 2023 PART #19003 GORGEOUS CAR! UNBELIEVABLE INCREDIBLE DETAIL! YOU COULD ALMOST CLIMB IN AND DRIVE IT. SCALE IS 1/18 AND IS 10" LONG 4" WIDE 3" HIGH AND WEIGHS ALMOST 2 POUNDS. MADE OF HIGHLY AND VERY DETAILED DIE CAST METAL. THE DETAIL IS GREAT! A VERY HIGHLY DETAILED DIECAST METAL CAR WITH OPENING HOOD, DOORS AND TRUNK ALL WITH REAL LOOK HINGES.

IN THE 5.0 H.O. ENGINE COMPARTMENT IS A FULLY PLUMBED & WIRED V-8 ENGINE THAT INCLUDES WIRING, RUBBER BELTS, LINKAGE, FUEL LINES, RADIATOR AND HOSES, RACING IGNITION AND MUCH MORE .

IN THE OPENING TRUNK YOU HAVE SOFT FEEL CARPET.

THE DETAILED BLACK INTERIOR INCLUDES OPENING DOORS, DETAILED DASH AND GAUGES, BUCKETS SEATS, CLOTH SEAT BELTS
SUN VISORS, GLOVE BOX, FOOT PEDALS, FLOOR SHIFTER, STEERING WHEEL, REAL FEEL SOFT CARPETING, AND MUCH MORE.

OTHER GREAT FEATURES INCLUDE FRONT AND REAR WHEELS ON GOODYEAR EAGLE SOFT RUBBER TIRES, DISC BRAKES ON FRONT AND REAR, FRONT AND REAR SUSPENSION, STEERABLE FRONT WHEELS AND STEERING WHEEL, BRAKE LINE DETAIL, DUAL EXHAUST, DETAILED GRILL AND LIGHTS, A VERY DETAILED UNDER CARRIAGE AND SUSPENSION.
THIS CAR IS A REAL BEAUTY TO LOOK AT. EVERY MODEL IS NUMBERED FOR AUTHENTICITY. AND COMES IN A FULL COLOR COLLECTORS BOX. IS AN OFFICIALLY LICENSED FORD PRODUCT


1738975727263.webp

1738975767810.webp

1738975818146.webp

1738975842966.webp
 
#15

Hot Rod 1994 Red Mustang GT Coupe - needs paint - $4,500 (jonesboro, Ga)​


Hot Rod 1994 Red Mustang GT Coupe

V8 5 Speed

Runs great, lots of add-ons, just needs paint that I ended up not doing myself.

Serious inquiries only. In person transaction only.

Located in Jonesboro, GA, if you'd like to take a look yourself. Email me and I will call you to set up time.

Thank you!

Español: Por favor escribirme para hacer una cita para ver el auto. Gracias.

1741192173485.webp


1741192182931.webp


1741192194757.webp


1741192206245.webp


1741192223789.webp


1741192235076.webp
 
#19
Noobz347 said:
If you are that close to him, you should make an offer on the H-Pipe then sell it to somebody in Cali. LoL
Click to expand...

Had half a mind to buy it, strip what I want, then offer the rest to whomever. But I'm not ready for a project like that right now. if that garage was up, though.... I'd have just sent them a message and probably pick it up.
 
Forums
Menu