Shared sales ads (cars, parts, etc that are NOT your own)

LILCBRA
I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
- Dec 6, 2005
This thread is to serve as a sharing platform for those parts and cars that you think may be beneficial for others. As stated in the title, this is NOT the space to share YOUR ads - that is what our classified section is for! This is not unlike and molded after the Craigslist Ads post in the II section, so if you're familiar with that, this should make sense to you.
If not, this is how this thread works: you see an ad worth sharing. Copy/paste the url for the ad in a new post in this thread. Then, copy/paste the ad including the asking price if applicable, and any associated pics that you think are pertinent.
This thread is being created due to this recent post by @85GTStangGuy - and the following will illustrate how posts are formatted. Since the ad is an Ebay listing, the link will probably die, so share whatever you can to help document how long a part has been advertised as it may help with bargaining a sale.
Vintage NOS 1979-1986 Ford Mustang Marchal Fog Lights Pair - Asking $299+$14.99 shipping
You are viewing a listing for a
And that's all there is to it!
Vintage NOS 1979-1986 Ford Mustang Marchal Fog Lights Pair - Asking $299+$14.99 shipping
Sale for pair. Very nice condition.
Vintage NOS 1979-1986 Ford Mustang Marchal Fog Lights Pair
New old stock Ford accessory Marchal fog lights without boxes. Sale for pair. No damage. Very nice condition. Pictures are part of the description. If you see anything not mentioned, please email your questions before buying. Does NOT come with chrome spacers and nuts. Does NOT come with covers.
And that's all there is to it!