Is this a fuel filter?

Oct 2, 2025
Hey I just bought a 74 Mustang II, v6 engine. It’s been bogging down and occasionally dying too. I think it’s not getting enough fuel.
I would think the fuel pump would either be okay or dead, not like this where it’s kinda okay. I have fresh fuel with BG44k added.
I went to change the fuel filter and don’t see one at all. This has an aftermarket Weber carburetor. I was going to add one to the line and found this odd non-replaceable thing on the fuel line. Like a short cigar. Is this a filter or something else? If it’s a filter could it be clogged and causing the issue? Photo attached.
Thanks guys! And I’m new to owning classic cars so any advice would be helpful!
 

  IMG_2874.webp
    IMG_2874.webp
    78 KB · Views: 0
  IMG_2873.webp
    IMG_2873.webp
    76.7 KB · Views: 0

