is this the correct fuel pressure regulator?

D

dochawk

New Member
Apr 12, 2023
26
0
1
#1
it's a 1998 GT.

Everything I can find suggests that the regulator should look like an upright canister with a couple of Allen screws holding it to the rail or something nearby.

But this sure looks like it's either welded on or integral, and on it's side:

IMG_1150.jpeg


and if so, how do I replace the stupid thing???
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
fuel pressure & juice to injectors, but no start
Replies
1
Views
120
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
dochawk
D
R
Fuel Pressure Loss
Replies
0
Views
118
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ricco Suave
R
B
Interior and Upholstery Inside door flex when window rolls up fully
Replies
6
Views
432
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
SMOKEDYA
2004 Mach1 A/C
Replies
0
Views
200
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
SMOKEDYA
SMOKEDYA
mattys91gt
fuel pressure regulator line
Replies
28
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
mattys91gt
mattys91gt
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu