is this the correct fuel pressure regulator?

it's a 1998 GT.
Everything I can find suggests that the regulator should look like an upright canister with a couple of Allen screws holding it to the rail or something nearby.
But this sure looks like it's either welded on or integral, and on it's side:
and if so, how do I replace the stupid thing???
Everything I can find suggests that the regulator should look like an upright canister with a couple of Allen screws holding it to the rail or something nearby.
But this sure looks like it's either welded on or integral, and on it's side:
and if so, how do I replace the stupid thing???