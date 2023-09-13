Is this unusual?

94 Convertible, the Essex 232 V6 in it looks different than photos I've seen, location of air intake and distributor are different as well as the distributor being rectangular instead of round. Replacement engine I guess and I don't know what to think about that.
Also, distributor seems to be connected like:
1-2-3
5-4-6
Seems strange.
Now today, stalls immediately upon start. Want to check plugs and injectors, no repair funds yet but I'm wondering about the distributor. Any thoughts are appreciated : )
 

Firing Order:
1694641701161.png



Have you pulled codes? What are they?


