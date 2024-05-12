1991 3g alternator not charging

B

BigShowJoe

New Member
May 12, 2024
1
0
1
South Carolina
#1
1991 LX hatch with F.A.S.T ECU, MSD ignition and distributor, HCI, Vortech V1.

The original 75 amp 2g alternator quit charging and I took the opportunity to upgrade to a 3g 130 amp kit from LMR.

Got everything installed and wired without using the original black/orange power wires, and I get no charge with the engine running. I verified continuity from the alternator post with the new 4 gauge power wire back to the battery positive terminal. I have 12v constant on the yellow wire. The white wire is connected from the middle of the D plug to the stator plug as it should be. The green/red wire is suspect though. With the key off, it has 0 volts which is expected. With the key on but engine stopped, it has 12v, also as expected. The strange thing is that with the engine running and D plug disconnected from the alternator, that green/red wire is fluctuating in volgate. Never below 12v but my meter reads 12v, 16v, 14v, and even a spike to 20v for a moment.

I can only assume that is the reason behind no charge from the alternator since that wire doesn't have constant voltage but I need input from you all. What can cause voltage on that green/red wire to jump around like that? Failing ignition switch sending power through that bulb/resistor circuit?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DeathProof88
3g alternator with battery relocation question
Replies
14
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
S
New alternator no charge
Replies
4
Views
997
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
nickyb
nickyb
sav22rem22
Electrical 3G alternator over charging
Replies
5
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
T
Engine Cranks, but won't run
Replies
3
Views
923
Other Auto Tech
General karthief
General karthief
joystang
Progress Thread 2.3L - crank no start issue. Has spark, fuel, good compression.
Replies
199
Views
16K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
joystang
joystang
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu