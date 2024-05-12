1991 3g alternator not charging

BigShowJoe
New Member
-
- May 12, 2024
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
1991 LX hatch with F.A.S.T ECU, MSD ignition and distributor, HCI, Vortech V1.
The original 75 amp 2g alternator quit charging and I took the opportunity to upgrade to a 3g 130 amp kit from LMR.
Got everything installed and wired without using the original black/orange power wires, and I get no charge with the engine running. I verified continuity from the alternator post with the new 4 gauge power wire back to the battery positive terminal. I have 12v constant on the yellow wire. The white wire is connected from the middle of the D plug to the stator plug as it should be. The green/red wire is suspect though. With the key off, it has 0 volts which is expected. With the key on but engine stopped, it has 12v, also as expected. The strange thing is that with the engine running and D plug disconnected from the alternator, that green/red wire is fluctuating in volgate. Never below 12v but my meter reads 12v, 16v, 14v, and even a spike to 20v for a moment.
I can only assume that is the reason behind no charge from the alternator since that wire doesn't have constant voltage but I need input from you all. What can cause voltage on that green/red wire to jump around like that? Failing ignition switch sending power through that bulb/resistor circuit?
The original 75 amp 2g alternator quit charging and I took the opportunity to upgrade to a 3g 130 amp kit from LMR.
Got everything installed and wired without using the original black/orange power wires, and I get no charge with the engine running. I verified continuity from the alternator post with the new 4 gauge power wire back to the battery positive terminal. I have 12v constant on the yellow wire. The white wire is connected from the middle of the D plug to the stator plug as it should be. The green/red wire is suspect though. With the key off, it has 0 volts which is expected. With the key on but engine stopped, it has 12v, also as expected. The strange thing is that with the engine running and D plug disconnected from the alternator, that green/red wire is fluctuating in volgate. Never below 12v but my meter reads 12v, 16v, 14v, and even a spike to 20v for a moment.
I can only assume that is the reason behind no charge from the alternator since that wire doesn't have constant voltage but I need input from you all. What can cause voltage on that green/red wire to jump around like that? Failing ignition switch sending power through that bulb/resistor circuit?