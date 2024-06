the 9psi 2.1 kb kit is time consuming, but its not hard to install. their instructions are very detailed and easy to follow, the only issue i ran in to was the lack of detailed instructions for installing the boost-a-pump... but i figured it out. i didnt use a lift, its not really necessary...i was able to keep my bbk cai, and your +1 on the Throttle body, but i suspect that if you decide to go this route, you will prolly wish you had the 75 mm. also, the blower unit is heavy, so ask a friend to help you set it on the block...from one car guy to another...if i could have done it all over again... i would have bought the larger blower / tuner kit... sucked it up and bought a cowl hood so it would clear the snout. im looking at going forged and chasing more hp, and once i do that, my limiting factor will be the 2.1... just some food for thought