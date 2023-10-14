LMR AC Condenser for lower coolant temperatures

I did the AC condenser upgrade on my 95' GT. I was getting some overheating problems. For reference, the 96' Mustang GT had coolant overheating problems, and Ford rectified it by putting in an AC condenser with a different fin pattern that didn't restrict as much air flow to the radiator. The original Ford part number for the new AC condenser was at an unobtainium price, so I went with the LMR condenser that was very affordable, and they swear uses the updated fin pattern. I'm putting this up with pictures of the two condensers side by side so people can see the difference. From the pictures, I would have to say that what LMR is advertising appears to be accurate. There is definitely a less restrictive fin pattern. The quick disconnect lines weren't pointed straight back like they were on my old condenser, kind of like more towards the engine like, and I had to bend them which was incredibly easy, and kind of bang the bracket that holds them in a vice to get them pointing in the right direction, but it was like a 10 minute modification. The pictures are from before I modified the lines, so you can see what I am talking about. Other than that it was a direct bolt in for my pushrod SN. I don't know if the 4.6 cars had them pointing towards the engine, and that's why they were like that, so I am not insinuating that it was a defect at all. The condenser seems to work fine, and the AC works great. I had it on vacuum for 2 days to check for leaks, and it held perfectly. So I would totally recommend buying the LMR condenser and not blow an extra $500 on trying to get an original Ford one.



I'm glad it worked out on the first try, because the 30lb bottle of R134a I bought a decade ago is basically empty now. I didn't think I would have enough to finish this job, and it just squeaked by. Jesus that stuff has gone through the roof. Forget yahoo and bitcoin. I wish I had bought 100 bottles of R134a 10 years ago and sold them on craigslist or marketplace today. I would have made a fortune.