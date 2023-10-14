LMR AC Condenser for lower coolant temperatures

#1
I did the AC condenser upgrade on my 95' GT. I was getting some overheating problems. For reference, the 96' Mustang GT had coolant overheating problems, and Ford rectified it by putting in an AC condenser with a different fin pattern that didn't restrict as much air flow to the radiator. The original Ford part number for the new AC condenser was at an unobtainium price, so I went with the LMR condenser that was very affordable, and they swear uses the updated fin pattern. I'm putting this up with pictures of the two condensers side by side so people can see the difference. From the pictures, I would have to say that what LMR is advertising appears to be accurate. There is definitely a less restrictive fin pattern. The quick disconnect lines weren't pointed straight back like they were on my old condenser, kind of like more towards the engine like, and I had to bend them which was incredibly easy, and kind of bang the bracket that holds them in a vice to get them pointing in the right direction, but it was like a 10 minute modification. The pictures are from before I modified the lines, so you can see what I am talking about. Other than that it was a direct bolt in for my pushrod SN. I don't know if the 4.6 cars had them pointing towards the engine, and that's why they were like that, so I am not insinuating that it was a defect at all. The condenser seems to work fine, and the AC works great. I had it on vacuum for 2 days to check for leaks, and it held perfectly. So I would totally recommend buying the LMR condenser and not blow an extra $500 on trying to get an original Ford one.

I'm glad it worked out on the first try, because the 30lb bottle of R134a I bought a decade ago is basically empty now. I didn't think I would have enough to finish this job, and it just squeaked by. Jesus that stuff has gone through the roof. Forget yahoo and bitcoin. I wish I had bought 100 bottles of R134a 10 years ago and sold them on craigslist or marketplace today. I would have made a fortune.
 

Noobz347 said:
Did you mean R134 or R12?
Click to expand...
94' and newer Mustangs use R134a. They are both through the roof now. I paid like $149 for this 30lb bottle, and now it's about $450 for one. It's the cycle of patents. Dupont convinced regulators that CFCs were damaging the ozone right when their patent on R12 was running out. So they brought in R134a as a non CFC replacement. R134a is an HFC which is a greenhouse gas. After spending the last 20 years putting out propaganda that flammable refrigerants like propane were dangerous, now Dupont has convinced regulators to ban production on HFC refrigerants, and all the new cars come with the Dupont patended R1234yf, which is flammable. It's all about lobbying, and patents.

Kurt
 
#4
Kurt,

Thank you very much for posting! This is great info, especially as the OEM prices are skyrocketing if you can even find an OEM replacement part anymore. Cooling improvements of any sort are welcome on our cars, and an efficiency / air flow improvement like this is much better than just adding another core to the radiator.

Was this the part number: LRS-19712C? I'm going to save it my LMR wish list for future reference.

Other people in here may know better than me, but here's what I know from some inside info and my own experience. The cooling systems on our '94s and '95s were the same as the V6 - oversized for the 3.8, and barely large enough for street use on the stock V8s. They definitely need upgrades as soon as you start to shed more heat with any significant gains in power or track use. From what I've been told, the 1996 Cobra had cooling issues from the factory when you track it. If owners came in on warranty with overheating complaints, there was a TSB fix where you could get a larger factory radiator installed. This fix became standard on the '97+ cars. Your info makes me wonder if that condensor improvement was another part of the factory solution. These feel like the year-over-year factory improvements that go somewhat under the radar, and only pop up when you have to deal directly with them.
 
#5
WhiteCobra95 said:
Was this the part number: LRS-19712C? I'm going to save it my LMR wish list for future reference.
Click to expand...

Yeah, that sure looks like it. I bought it 6 months ago, and I don't have the receipt handy. I know they only make one. The primary reason I posted was because it's listed for 96-98, and I wanted everyone to know that it could very easily be modified for a 94-95. One of the fittings was really tight. I am sure it's just an ever so slight manufacturer defect; I mean this is a Chinese part. I had to lube it up with synthetic brake caliper pin grease to get it on.

Kurt
 
