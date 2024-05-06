Long headers and failed emissions

Gentlemen;

Once again thank you for sharing your expertise. I live in Arizona and I am trying to confirm or deny if long headers would make the car fail emissions. I heard that long tubes would not make the cat converter to ignite. Can anybody confirm please? I am looking to change to 3 inches long tubes.

Thanks again
 

Following up from previous post.

Uneven tail pipes

Gentlemen; I got a problem backing up at a parking lot. I hit one of the sidewalks and now I got an uneven tail pipe. The dirver side is significatly more inwards under the body. Would I be able to pull it out to make it even? Thanks in advanced
