Hello fellow mii enthusiasts,.....

I'm in the process of LS or Lm7-truck engine to be exact, swapping the '78 with. Its a 2003 5.3 With a th400, 3000 stall manual shift. It's been fun so far, as the engine was for free. I had to get a front sump pan for the engine to clear the crossmember and steering rack, and the th400 I got for a trade, so not a high dollar build (so far...). I love the challenge of putting things together that do not belong together....too bad i couldnt save my relationship like that :thinking: oh well, more time to wrench....:cool:
Anyways.......It's a carb 5.3 that I plan on doing a twin turbo build with, I gapped the rings, added a cam, polished crank, new bearings, etc... and got corvette heads from a buddy who was selling them, as they have much better flow and bigger valves, but offer slightly lower compression...somewhere around 9:1, great for boosted engine applications.

I have to say that the chevy engine is wider than the 302 by about a total of 2-3" (approx. estimate) so the exhaust manifolds or headers will be a challenge. The oil filter location on a LS, or any chevy V8 is in the rear, but this will be remote mounted via hoses to a filter mount somewhere in the front. Then comes the engine mounts...Those need to be fully custom as nobody makes those for this car, same with the trans mount (no surprise). The driveshaft will have to be made for this as well. I plan on doing all the mounts myself, and sending measurements between the tailshaft and the rear end to a somewhat local driveshaft shop to have them make one. It seems the spending is starting to add up when it comes to the little things, but thats expected with a build like this, i'm in no rush.

The front end has coilovers with 5 lug rotors, 5x4.5" ford pattern. The wheels are 15x5 us101 indy and skinny tires...can't remember the size off the top of my head, but look awesome like a 70's gasser or drag car. The rear (haven't gotten there yet) i'll either have to send the axles out to have them re drilled, or thinking about getting cut to fit 5 lug.

So heres the questions.....

Does anyone have any experience with the rear axles to convert to 5 lug? Thinking about 15x8 wheels, or 15x9.5 (to match the front rim style, that's the sizes offered)......but not looking to stick out too much with the tires. What rear sizes are you guys running? Tire sizes? Any luck with having the axles redrilled? I heard somewhere that there isnt enough space on the flange, but I could be wrong

also the rear is NOT tubbed, so its all stock clearances, with frame connectors and caltracs...:nice:

Overall, its a slow process, as time is limited with the work schedule and life in general, but a fun process. Here's a picture of the engine and trans mocked up so far....... thanks and cheers

ls ii.webp
 
To attempt to answer a few of your questions:

As for wheels/tires, you can scan through this thread: https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/wheel-tire-combos-known-to-fit.373351/
I run 15x8 with 265/50-15 in the rear and it's tight.

5 lug rear axles are a bit more of a challenge for me as I still have 4 lugs. I can't remember for the life of me what axles might work, but it seems you can use older model Ranger drums. I can't remember much more than that....

Did a little searching and found a good amount of info from the Wayback machine: https://web.archive.org/web/2013042...le-modification&catid=39:drivetrain&Itemid=61

78mIIman said:
(Stuff) need(s) to be fully custom as nobody makes (stuff) for this car
Fixt it for you! ;)
I'm sure you've had your car long enough to know that we get to be fabricators for a lot of stuff! :rlaugh:
 
I would find an 8.8 Fox/SN axle with disk brakes already on the thing.

You'll have to cut off the Fox coil perches and weld on leaf spring perches. You will need to weld on some new shock mounts too.


Siiiiince you gotta do all this welding [anyway], I would suggest cutting the housing down to fit the wheel you want to run [perfectly], then order some custom axles to fit (they're not crazy expensive).

You'll have to change the yoke or use a hybrid U-joint for the axle and measure for length.

From there, you have your choice of Fox brakes and gears and traction locks, etc...
 
Thank you for the responses, lol sorry if my wording of things is bad. It's hard to explain everything in a few sentences. Not sure of an 8.8" but i've heard of people using them in a m2. I was looking for a 9" that I can eventually cut down once I back half the car. I'd love to run at a max rim size of 15x12" but that might make the rear look more like a steam roller vs a car. At the min, I think a nice car tubbed, with 15x10" would look badass.

Does anyone have any pics of their setup??
 
78mIIman said:
Thank you for the responses, lol sorry if my wording of things is bad. It's hard to explain everything in a few sentences. Not sure of an 8.8" but i've heard of people using them in a m2. I was looking for a 9" that I can eventually cut down once I back half the car. I'd love to run at a max rim size of 15x12" but that might make the rear look more like a steam roller vs a car. At the min, I think a nice car tubbed, with 15x10" would look badass.

Does anyone have any pics of their setup??
Yep, page 9 of the thread I referenced earlier:


LILCBRA said:
Alright-I FINALLY broke down and bought the new wheels and tires, well rear tires as of right now. I don't have the fronts yet, no one has the size in stock (165/80-15's on 15x4's), so they will have to wait until next weekend. But, I have the rears- 15x8 with 265/50-15's. I have to say I love it!! Anyways, since there are only a few pics with this size, I thought I would post the few I took of mine earlier today. Sorry for the relatively crappy quality-I took them with my phone. If anyone is interested, I can take a few more with my actual camera.

4716608482_b7dc41e6b7_b.webp


4716608178_4e9191daec_b.webp


4716608020_a0f7c49fcd_b.webp


:rock: :D
Or, how it currently sits - with the same old tires. It's about time for some new shoes on the old horse - I've been eyeballing a set of Nittos for the rear this time.

RDT_20240909_2017045198549136815610037.webp
 
I would highly recommend going the 8.8 route versus the nine inch. The 8.8 is plenty strong for a street car. I put an 8.8 in my sons 62 F100 with a turbo LS swap. It holds the power just fine.

The 8.8 is also much easier to cut down yourself because of the flat straight pipe style housing it uses. I cut my own in my garage and used angle iron as jigs to hold it straight when welding back together. I’ve done this three times on 8.8 rears with zero issues so far. Also, you can get two left side axles out of the junk yard and that saves a ton of money on custom shortened axles.

15X12 look amazing on these cars.

Here’s mine with weld 15x12 wheels on it.
IMG_3529.webp

IMG_3528.webp
 
